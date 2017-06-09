RHP Julio Teheran (5-4, 5.40 ERA) will try to reverse his bad fortunes at home against the Mets. In six home starts at new SunTrust Park, Teheran is 1-4 with an 8.40 ERA. Opposing hitters are batting .310 against Teheran when he pitches in Atlanta. Teheran beat the Reds on the road June 4, despite allowing seven runs on 11 hits and two walks in five innings.

CF Ender Inciarte made three outstanding defensive plays to help the Atlanta pitchers. The most dramatic was a rocket hit by Cesar Hernandez to dead center field that might have tied the game had it got over his head. Inciarte also walked and singled, but was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

2B Brandon Phillips was 2-for-4 on Thursday and has at least one hit in 22 of 25 games at SunTrust Park, including nine straight games. Seven of his last nine home games have produced multi-hit efforts.

RHP R.A. Dickey pitched seven innings and allowed a season-low one run and a season-high eight strikeouts Thursday. He also failed to walk a batter for the first time this season. Dickey broke a game-game winless streak, winning for the first time since May 2, and became the third straight Atlanta pitcher to throw seven innings.

C Tyler Flowers made his first start of the season catching knuckleballer R.A. Dickey. He was charged with one passed ball, his fifth of the season. Flowers also had two hits and has reached base safely in 20 straight games. He has reached base safely in 34 of his last 35 starts.