3B Rio Ruiz became the first Braves pinch hitter to have a walk-off hit since Juan Francisco in 2012 as he singled in fellow rookie Dansby Swanson in the ninth inning Friday night against the Mets. The hit came on the first pitch to Ruiz. The last previous Braves pinch-hitter to deliver a win on the first offering he saw was Brian Hunter in 2000, who homered.

SS Dansby Swanson had a two-run double in the sixth inning and hustled an apparent single into another double in the ninth before scoring the winning run Friday against the Mets on a pinch-hit single by fellow rookie Rio Ruiz. After a 2-for-29 skid in the final nine games in May, Swanson is hitting .407 (11-for-27) with eight RBIs in eight June games.

RHP Matt Wisler (0-0, 7.00 ERA) will be added as the Braves' extra 26th man to start one of Saturday's doubleheader games against the New York Mets. He is 1-4 with 5.01 ERA in seven starts for Gwinnett and made six relief appearances covering nine innings for the Braves earlier this season. Wisler, 24, was 15-21 with a 4.88 ERA in 47 games for Atlanta the two previous seasons. He is 3-1 with a 3.40 ERA in eight career games (five starts) against the Mets.

LHP Sean Newcomb (MLB debut) will be promoted from the minors and start against the Mets in Saturday's doubleheader. He was 3-3 with a 2.97 ERA in 11 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out 74 and walking 33 in 57 2/3 innings. Newcomb, who will turn 24 on Monday, was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in the Andrelton Simmons trade two years ago. He is listed as the No. 70 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

RHP Kris Medlen, trying to get back to the majors after not pitching last year because of shoulder problems that followed two Tommy John elbow surgeries, allowed five hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings in his first start Friday for Triple-A Gwinnett. He walked three and struck out six, throwing 99 pitches. Medlen, 31, was 10-1 with a 1.57 ERA for the Braves in 2012 after his first elbow surgery and 15-12 with a 3.11 ERA in 2013.