3B Johan Camargo was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader. The rookie has hit in three straight starts, going 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits and four RBIs. He also made his debut in the outfield, playing one inning in left.

RHP Jason Hursh was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room on the roster for Sean Newcomb. Hursh pitched only one inning since he was recalled June 6 and struck out one in the scoreless frame.

RHP Matt Wisler (0-1) was added as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader and got his first start of the season in the nightcap. He pitched six innings and allowed four runs on six hits and three walks, with seven strikeouts. He is 3-2 against the Mets for his career.

LHP Sean Newcomb (0-1) made an impressive major league debut Saturday. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts. It was his throwing error that led to the run. Newcomb, the No. 15 overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2014 draft, was acquired in a trade that sent shortstop Andrelton Simmons to the Angels prior to the 2016 season. He became the first Atlanta player to make his major league debut at SunTrust Park.

2B Brandon Phillips continues to sizzle at SunTrust Park. The veteran was 3-for-9 with a home run in the doubleheader. He's batting .339 in 103 at-bats with three of his four homers at SunTrust.

LHP Jaime Garcia makes his 12th start of the season Sunday. Garcia (2-4, 3.21 ERA) dropped a 3-1 decision to the Phillies in his last start Tuesday. He pitched 7 2/3 innings and allowed three run on eight hits, with four strikeouts. Over his last four starts, Garcia has produced a 1.23 ERA. In eight career starts against the Mets, Garcia is 2-4 with a 3.06 ERA. He lost his only start against the Mets this season, allowing four runs in six innings April 6.