RHP Jason Hursh, sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett before Saturday's doubleheader, was recalled Sunday when LHP Eric O'Flaherty went on the 10-day disabled list with rotator cuff tendonitis in his left shoulder. It is the third time that Hursh was recalled, but he pitched just once in his two previous stints.

RHP Matt Wisler was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett before Sunday's game against the New York Mets. He was called up Saturday to be the starting pitcher for the second game of a doubleheader. Wisler allowed four runs and six hits in six innings of and has a 6.60 ERA in seven appearances this season with Atlanta.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 3.48 ERA) hasn't allowed a run in two consecutive seven-inning outings and will try to keep his scoreless streak going as he faces the Nationals in Washington on Monday. He allowed just six hits while striking out 14 and walking four in a no-decision at Cincinnati and a home victory over Philadelphia. Foltynewicz allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings in a home loss to Washington in April and is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty was placed on 10-day disabled list Sunday because of rotator cuff tendonitis in his left shoulder. He gave up six hits and four runs in 1 2/3 innings Saturday, pushing his ERA to 7.85 over 18 1/3 innings in 22 relief appearances. O'Flaherty was on the DL from May 20-June 2 because of a lower back strain.

LHP Jamie Garcia fell to 2-5 despite striking out a season-high nine over seven innings Sunday against the Mets in his fifth straight quality start. He has 1.49 ERA over the stretch, lowering his overall ERA to 3.16. Garcia allowed seven hits and two runs. One of his two walks was an intentional free pass.