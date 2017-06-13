RHP Kyle Wright was drafted as the fifth pick overall on Monday by the Atlanta Braves out of Vanderbilt. Braves SS Dansby Swanson, the first overall pick in 2015, know him well since Swanson was also a standout at Vanderbilt.

1B Freddie Freeman (non-displaced left wrist fracture) continues to make progress after he went on the disabled list May 18. "Freeman is doing just normal stuff. He will be in great shape. I think he is right on schedule," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday. Freeman has missed 26 games, counting Monday at Washington.

Mike Foltynewicz started Monday at Washington and gave up 11 hits and eight earned runs after he had not allowed a run in his previous two outings. He did not figure in the decision and now has a 4.37 ERA. "He has a good fastball. His secondary stuff is very good," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said before the game. "He is a very gifted young guy. He is getting better every time out."

LHP Sean Newcomb was told my manager Brian Snitker that he will make his second start on Friday. The lefty made the first start of his big league career on Saturday against the New York Mets and gave up one unearned run, three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. "Obviously after the game you are hoping for that," he said of making another start. "We want to see him again. He was having a good Triple-A year. It was a good opportunity," Snitker said. Newcomb became just the second pitcher in Atlanta history to go as long in his major league debut and not allow an earned run. LHP Larry McWilliams did so on July 17, 1978, also against the Mets and also in the first game of a doubleheader.

RHP Bartolo Colon (left oblique strain) threw a side session at Nationals Park on Monday. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Monday he doesn't think Colon will need to make a minor league rehab outing before joining the Braves. When will he be back with Atlanta? "Probably early next week," Snitker said. Colon went on the DL June 6.

C Tyler Flowers hit a three-run homer in the ninth to beat Washington 11-10 on Monday. Flowers was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against Stephen Strasburg before the homer. He took a 2-0 pitch and sent it the opposite way into the Washington bullpen to make a loser of Matt Albers (2-1). "It was definitely one of those games where you could have rolled over a few times there, just as they could have too," Flowers said. "Lot of big hits early and throughout the game. Strasburg, I personally felt like he had really good stuff to me at least. The other guys did a good job of jumping on some mistakes."