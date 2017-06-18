1B Matt Adams had a two-run homer and a pair of RBI doubles Saturday against the Marlins, all with two outs. Since Adams made his Braves debut on May 21 after a trade from St. Louis, 17 of his 32 hits have gone for extra bases. Of his 32 overall RBIs, 18 have come with two outs. Adams has hit nine of his 10 homers for the Braves.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 4.37 ERA) tries to bounce back from a rough outing in Washington as he faces the Marlins in Atlanta on Sunday. He allowed eight runs over 3 1/3 innings against the Nationals in a no-decision after turning in consecutive seven-inning scoreless outings. Foltynewicz is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in two games (one start) against the Marlins this season and 2-0 with a 5.31 ERA in five career outings.

2B Brandon Phillips had the seventh walk-off hit of his career and first with the Braves on Saturday, delivering the winning hit in the 10th inning against the Marlins. Phillips scored the tying run in the ninth after a double and was 3-for-6 in the game. He is hitting .359 (23-for-64) over his past 14 games.

LF Matt Kemp (left hamstring tightness) was out of the lineup for the second straight day Saturday, but pinch hit in the sixth inning and lined out to right field. He hopes to start Sunday in the series finale against the Marlins. Kemp tweaked the hamstring running the bases in Washington on Wednesday.

LHP Jamie Garcia gave up six runs over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision Sunday against Miami to break a string of five starts in which he had posted a 1.49 ERA. Miami batted around in the fifth inning, scoring five times. Garcia allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out seven. He had a balk and a wild pitch in Miami's big inning.