FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 22, 2017 / 4:55 AM / in 4 months

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

INF Johan Camargo, getting his seventh start as third base, had a triple, double and single, driving in a run and scoring another Tuesday against the Giants in his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. The rookie is 9-for-14 during the stretch, raising his average to .354. Camargo has nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in 23 games.

RHP Julio Teheran (6-5, 4.76 ERA) allowed just three hits through seven innings Tuesday against the Giants before giving up a three-run homer in the eighth and taking a loss. One of the four runs charged to Teheran was unearned. He has a 1.86 ERA in his last three home starts before posting a 13.00 ERA in the previous four home outings.

LHP Sean Newcomb (0-2, 2.19 ERA) will make his third major league start against the Giants on Wednesday. He has lived up to his billing as one of the Braves’ top pitching prospects, giving up just an unearned run over 6 1/3 innings in his debut against the Mets and two runs over six innings against the Marlins. Newcomb, 23, has allowed nine hits, including a homer, while striking out 10 and walking six, one intentional.

RHP Bartolo Colon, who had been slated to come off the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and pitch against the Giants, was scratched Tuesday because of a tightness in his back. The 44-year-old has been on the DL since June 6 with a left oblique strain. Colon (2-7, 7.78 ERA) has struggled all season after signing a one-year deal for $12.5 million as a free agent to leave the Mets. He has 235 career victories.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.