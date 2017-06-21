INF Johan Camargo, getting his seventh start as third base, had a triple, double and single, driving in a run and scoring another Tuesday against the Giants in his fourth consecutive multi-hit game. The rookie is 9-for-14 during the stretch, raising his average to .354. Camargo has nine RBIs and 10 runs scored in 23 games.

RHP Julio Teheran (6-5, 4.76 ERA) allowed just three hits through seven innings Tuesday against the Giants before giving up a three-run homer in the eighth and taking a loss. One of the four runs charged to Teheran was unearned. He has a 1.86 ERA in his last three home starts before posting a 13.00 ERA in the previous four home outings.

LHP Sean Newcomb (0-2, 2.19 ERA) will make his third major league start against the Giants on Wednesday. He has lived up to his billing as one of the Braves’ top pitching prospects, giving up just an unearned run over 6 1/3 innings in his debut against the Mets and two runs over six innings against the Marlins. Newcomb, 23, has allowed nine hits, including a homer, while striking out 10 and walking six, one intentional.

RHP Bartolo Colon, who had been slated to come off the 10-day disabled list Wednesday and pitch against the Giants, was scratched Tuesday because of a tightness in his back. The 44-year-old has been on the DL since June 6 with a left oblique strain. Colon (2-7, 7.78 ERA) has struggled all season after signing a one-year deal for $12.5 million as a free agent to leave the Mets. He has 235 career victories.