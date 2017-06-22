1B Freddie Freeman, who suffered a broken left wrist when hit by a pitch May 17, is ahead of schedule in his recovery and hopes to return around the All-Star Game, playing third base instead of his normal position. The would allow the Braves to keep 1B Matt Adams in the lineup. Freeman, who played third in high school, took grounders Wednesday and expects to be cleared Friday to begin hitting. He got his cast off last week.

1B Matt Adams' homer on Wednesday against the Giants was his 11th since joining the Braves on May 21 and 12th of the season. He has 29 RBIs with the Braves. The 11 homers ties Adams for the second most through a player's first 30 games with the team. Only Justin Upton, hitting 12 in 2013, had more.

LHP Sean Newcomb has a 1.96 ERA in three major league starts, but just two losses and no-decision to show for it. He allowed just three hits and a run over six innings Wednesday against the Giants, but the bullpen couldn't hold a 3-1 lead before the Braves finally won in 11 innings. Newcomb is just the third Atlanta pitcher to begin his career with three consecutive quality starts.

LF Matt Kemp's two-run blast in the 11th inning Wednesday against the Braves was the seventh walk-off homer of his career and first with the Braves. His last previous game-ending shot came in 2012 while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was the 10th walk-off hit for Kemp, who has 12 homers this season. The last game-ending homer by a Brave came from Jace Peterson last August and was hit in the 10th inning.

LHP Jamie Garcia (2-5, 3.59 ERA) tries to duplicate his scoreless outing at San Francisco on May 26 as he faces the Giants in Atlanta on Thursday. That four-hit effort over 6 2/3 innings was part of a five-game streak in which Garcia had a 1.49 ERA. The five runs he gave up to the Marlins in the fifth inning last Saturday was one more than he had allowed in any previous start. Garcia is 4-1 with a 2.54 ERA in nine career games against the Giants.