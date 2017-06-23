3B Rio Ruiz was sent to Triple-A Gwinnett. The rookie played 30 games and hit .175 with two homers and nine RBIs. He was in an 0-for-13 slump when he was returned to the G-Braves. Manager Brian Snitker said the organization would rather have Ruiz play every day in the minors than ride the bench in Atlanta.

1B Matt Adams hit his 13th homer on Thursday. It was his 12th since being acquired by Atlanta on April 21. His 12 home runs are tied for the most through a player's first 31 games in franchise history, matching the mark set by Justin Upton in 2013.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 4.37 ERA) will make his 13th start on Friday. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in four starts this month. After back-to-back starts with seven shutout innings against the Reds and Phillies, he was rocked for eight runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Nationals. But Foltynewicz rebounded in his last start against the Marlins, allowing two runs in six innings on June 18. He will be making his fourth start against the Brewers and is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA over 20 innings. He lost to Milwaukee on April 30 when he allowed four runs in six innings.

INF Jace Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit .338 (22-for-65) in 17 games with the G-Braves. Peterson played in 41 games with Atlanta before being sent down and hit .194 with five doubles and nine RBIs. Peterson provides more versatility; he can play second base, third base and the outfield.

RF Nick Markakis hit a two-run homer in his first at-bat Thursday. It was his third homer of the season and first since June 12 against Washington's Stephen Strasburg. Markakis was 4-for-5 and scored two runs. It was his 16th multi-hit game and his first four-game of the season.

LF Matt Kemp left the game on Thursday after reaching on a single in the fifth inning. Kemp experienced some tightness in his left hamstring. Kemp was 1-for-3 and wound up 3-for-14 for the series with the Giants.

LHP Jaime Garcia was roughed up for the second straight start. He lasted only 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks. Over his last two starts, Garcia has a 10.80 ERA. Garcia allowed just his 17th career home run against a left-handed batter when Joe Panik took him deep.