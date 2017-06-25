SS Dansby Swanson extended his hitting streak to a career-tying eight games with a single in the eighth inning. Swanson is batting .344 during this run, which began June 17. Swanson is hitting .293 (12-for-41) with two strikes in June after hitting .120 in that situation over the first two months.

RHP Julio Teheran pitched seven scoreless innings in his last start but was betrayed by a long ball and some shaky defense -- three errors -- in the eighth that erased his shutout and win. In 7 1/3 innings, Teheran allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits. In four June starts, Teheran is 2-1 with a 4.62 ERA, a number that is skewed by a fitful start on June 4 which saw him give up seven runs in five innings against the Reds. If that start was erased, Teheran’s ERA for June would be 2.66. Teheran has made six previous starts against Milwaukee. He’s 2-2 with a 1.91 ERA and has 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings.

2B Brandon Phillips has homered in three straight games, becoming the first Braves player to do that since Justin Upton in 2014. Phillips homered in four straight games last year with the Reds. Since May 16, Phillips is hitting .333 (47-for-141) with 19 extra base hits.

RHP R.A. Dickey (6-5) gave up his only run in the first inning, but settled down to complete seven innings, allowing five hits and one walks, with six strikeouts. He retired the minimum from the second through fifth innings. Dickey has pitched seven innings in consecutive starts and has won four straight decisions at SunTrust Park. Over his last three home starts, Dickey is 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA.

LF Matt Kemp sat out his second straight game with tightness in his left hamstring. He left Thursday’s game against the Giants when it tightened up. Kemp’s status will be determined before the game on Sunday, but he has been available to pinch hit.