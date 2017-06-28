RHP Dan Winkler (elbow) was to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Winkler has already made three appearances with High-A Florida and everything went well, prompting his promotion.

3B Johan Camargo, who had a big two-run double in Tuesday's win, continues to impress the Braves with his play and versatility. "He's come up and done a really nice job at third," manager Brian Snitker said. "But he can play short, second and working out at first, taking balls in the outfield. He is going to profile as a super-utility type guy but I'm not going to say he can't be an every day player down the road either. He's got skills."

INF Freddie Freeman (wrist) continues to take soft toss swings and he could be taking batting practice by this weekend. "He looked strong," manager Brian Stinker said. "Physically he feels good where his wrist is. Obviously it is not bothering him with the swings I saw him take in the cage." Freeman continues to take grounders at third base and the plan is for him to switch corner infield positions when he returns.

1B Matt Adams will stay put at his position when Freddie Freeman returns from his wrist injury. "Thats the plan right now," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "That was Freddie's idea; he likes Matt in the lineup and what he can do for the team. He's all-in."

RHP Bartolo Colon will start Wednesday in the second contest of the three-game series. Colon was on the disabled list with a strained oblique. It's been a rough go for the 20-year veteran this year as he's allowed at least six runs in five of his 12 starts. But he beat the Padres earlier this year in Atlanta.