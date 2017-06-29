INF Freddie Freeman took batting practice Wednesday for the first time since having wrist surgery. Freeman, who has been out since May 18, could start a rehab assignment this weekend. Braves manager Brian Snitker said Freeman will be rehabbing as a third baseman with the plan being to keep Matt Adams at first base.

1B Matt Adams was 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to six games (8-for-27, .296). He has reached base in 14 of his last 15 games and is hitting .368 (21-for-57) since June 12 with four doubles, six homers and 16 RBIs.

CF Ender Inciarte was 1-for-4 Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games. He is hitting .390 (16-for-41) during the streak. Inciarte is a career .333 hitter (54-for-162) against the Padres.

RHP Jason Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday to clear a spot for the return of RHP Bartolo Colon from the disabled list. In six relief appearances for Atlanta this season, all in June, Hursh went 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

RHP Bartolo Colon came off the disabled list Wednesday after recovering from an oblique strain, but he was hit hard again. He had been sidelined 21 days. Colon allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings at San Diego to fall to 2-8 on the season. His ERA jumped from 7.78 to 8.14. After the game, there was speculation that he could be moved to the bullpen. "I don't know what's next to be honest with you," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "I'm going to process it tonight and then kind of see what's going on. The bullpen is always an option. Like I said, I'll just kind of wait and see what happens in a couple of days."

C Tyler Flowers left the Wednesday game after being hit on the left forearm just above the wrist by a Phil Maton pitch in the sixth inning. The arm swelled up, but X-rays were negative and the swelling started to go down after the game. "That thing swelled up like a softball," manager Brian Snitker said. "They didn't think anything was broken. We almost have to see what he looks like tomorrow, but it was ugly looking when he came off the bases." Earlier, Flowers was praised by Padres manager Andy Green for the work he did Tuesday night. "Flowers did great job framing at an almost unparalleled level," Green said. "Flowers really manipulates a pitch. Flowers has a technique working for him."