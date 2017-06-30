LHP Rex Brothers, 29, was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to take RHP Bartolo Colon's spot on the roster. Brothers has pitched in parts of five major league seasons with the Colorado Rockies as a reliever. He has a 3.42 ERA in 286 appearances with 20 saves. Brothers had pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in four appearances with Gwinett. He came on in relief of Jaime Garcia Thursday and allowed two hits in an inning with an inherited runner scoring.

1B Matt Adams is listed as day-to-day after leaving Thursday night's game with a left foot contusion. Adams fouled a pitch off the foot in his only at-bat in the second. X-rays of the foot were negative.

CF Ender Inciarte's sixth-inning double extended his season-high hitting streak to 11 straight games. He is hitting .378 (17-for-45) during the streak. It's no surprise that he hit against the Padres. Inciarte is a career .331 hitter (55-for-166) in 44 career games against the Padres.

RHP Chaz Roe (right lat strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to the GCL Braves. Roe pitched one inning with one strikeout and one walk Thursday. Roe was placed on the 10-day disabled list April 12 and was then transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20.

LHP Jaime Garcia allowed six runs on seven hits and three walks in six-plus innings Thursday night to fall to 2-6 with his ERA climbing to 4.35. Four of the six runs came on a pair of homers off his changeup. "You don't expect that out of a guy like that who's usually keeping the ball on the ground," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Garcia. "It's kind of a location thing with him. The ball's just catching the center of the plate too much."