a month ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
July 2, 2017 / 12:04 AM / a month ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

3B Johan Camargo extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games with a double in the third inning of a 3-1 victory over Oakland on Friday night. Camargo went 1-for-3 and scored the Braves' first run. He's batting .295 for the season with six doubles and 12 RBIs in 32 games.

1B Matt Adams was out of the lineup Friday night against Oakland with a left foot contusion and remained day to day. Adams left Thursday's game against San Diego after fouling a ball off his left foot in the second inning. He was still limping before Friday's game. "He wasn't moving around too good," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "We'll just kind of re-evaluate, treat him day to day, see if we can get him back in there tomorrow. I don't know."

RHP Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 17th save of the season Friday night in a 3-1 victory over the Oakland A's, one of his former teams. Johnson gave up a double to 2B Jed Lowrie and then struck out the next three batters to end the game. He's 5-1 with a 3.63 ERA. He went 4-2 with a 7.14 ERA in 38 relief performances for the A's in 2014.

C Tyler Flowers (left forearm contusion) returned to the starting lineup Friday against Oakland after missing one game and went 0-for-4 in a 3-1 victory. He left Wednesday's game against San Diego in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch. According to Braves manager Brian Snitker, Flowers will probably start Saturday afternoon's game against the A's and catch RHP R.A. Dickey. On Friday night, he was behind the plate when RHP Mike Foltynewicz came within three outs of a no-hitter.

