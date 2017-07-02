SS Dansby Swanson hit a tie-breaking double in the seventh inning and another one in the ninth inning Saturday, leading the Braves to a 4-3 victory against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum. Swanson was batting .185 at the end of May, but he's raised his batting average to .229. He hit .296 in June. Batting ninth in the order on Saturday, he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and had his 12th multi-hit game of the season. "Just a learning curve and trying to get where I need to be personally, mentally," said Swanson, who was drafted No. 1 overall by Arizona in 2015. "Just trying to become the best version of myself every day. Taking the positives and moving forward with those and taking the negatives and learning from them again. Ups and downs. This game's hard. Just trying to learn each day and become better."

1B Freddie Freeman (fractured left wrist) began a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A. Gwinnett, starting at third base against Charlotte. Freeman has been sidelined since being injured on May 17 against San Diego at Petco Park. Freeman hit .341 with 11 doubles, 14 homers and 25 RBIs in 37 games for the Braves.

1B Matt Adams (left foot contusion) returned to the starting lineup Saturday against Oakland after missing one game. Adams left Thursday's game against San Diego after fouling a ball off his left foot in the second inning. Adams went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in a 4-3 victory against the A's. He's batting .294 with 13 homers and 39 RBIs.

INF/OF Danny Santana went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and stole three bases Saturday in a 4-3 victory at Oakland. Santana, who came to Atlanta from the Twins in a trade on May 8, snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a double in the second inning. Santana went hitless in his first 17 at-bats for the Braves. He's gone 19-for-64 (.297) with 10 extra-base hits in his past 29 games.

RHP R.A. Dickey allowed one run over six innings in a no-decision on Saturday in Atlanta's 4-3 victory against Oakland. Dickey struck out four and walked three. He has allowed a combined two runs over 20 innings in his past three starts, going 2-0. "I had a good enough knuckleball where I was getting a lot of weak contact," Dickey said. "Even the inning they scored their run, it was little nubber up the middle, a ground ball to the right side, a bleeder to left. So that's kind of how I gauge how the knuckleball was is how well they were squaring it up. They only really squared up a couple."

2B Sean Rodriguez was sent on a rehab assignment to GCL Braves. He had been placed on the 60-day disabled list April 4, retroactive to Feb. 25. He went 1-for-3 Saturday for the Braves. Rodriguez is expected to miss the entire season after undergoing surgery to repair damage to his rotator cuff, labrum and biceps tendon he sustained when he and his family were involved in a car accident Jan. 28.