RHP Akeel Morris was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett before Thursday's game, as RHP Matt Wisler was sent back to Triple-A. Morris pitched in one game with the New York Mets in 2015 and came to the Braves in 2016.

1B/3B Freddie Freeman, who entered the game hitting .330 in his career against Washington, had two hits to reach 1,000 in his career. He started at first after playing the previous two games at third. Freeman should be back at third on Friday as 1B Matt Adams should get the start against Max Scherzer.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (right index finger sprain) will likely return to the active roster after the All-Star break, manager Brian Snitker said Thursday. He is 3-2 with a 2.38 ERA in 37 games out of the bullpen for Atlanta this year. He went on the DL on July 5.

1B Matt Adams was not in the starting lineup Thursday as the Nationals started LHP Gio Gonzalez. He has 12 homers for the Braves since he came over from the St. Louis Cardinals on May 21. He most likely will be in the lineup Friday at Washington.

RHP Matt Wisler was sent back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He had been called up from Triple-A prior to the Braves game in Atlanta on Wednesday. Wisler is 0-1 with a 7.41 ERA in eight games, with one start, this year for Atlanta.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz made the start after a rain delay of three hours, five minutes Thursday night. Since getting shelled in Washington last month he has allowed just six runs in his last four starts. He gave up two runs in six innings Thursday to get the win.

RHP R.A. Dickey is slated to start on Friday in Washington. In his previous start at Nationals Park, he gave up eight runs. "You know you are going to be in for a real battle," Dickey said of Washington. "They got the better of me last time." How would Dickey evaluate his first half? "Better than average. I expect more out of myself. I have kept us in nearly every game I have pitched," he said.