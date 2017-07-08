1B/3B Freddie Freeman had two hits, including a homer, on Friday and also added three RBIs. He hit a homer off Max Scherzer and had a two-run single off lefty Oliver Perez to give Atlanta a 4-1 lead.

1B Matt Adams, who did not start Thursday, was in the starting lineup Friday against righty Max Scherzer. He was 2-for-4 and had two doubles off Scherzer.

OF Danny Santana (infection in calf) went sent back to Atlanta on Friday, according to manager Brian Snitker. The manager didn't know Santana had an infection until during the game Wednesday night that began at 10:10 p.m. Santana is hitting .230 in 87 at-bats for the Braves this year. "It is not something you want to mess around with," said Snitker, noting the infection could be contagious. "He will meet with a specialist. He can always go out and play during the (All-Star) break."

INF/OF Jace Peterson was on his way to Nationals Park from Atlanta as OF Danny Santana (infection) was sent to Atlanta on Friday. He hit .254 in 115 games last year for the Braves. Peterson had been with Triple-A Gwinnett, and had spent time earlier this year with the Braves.

RHP R.A. Dickey, who gave up eight runs at Nationals Park in June, had a much better outing Friday. He gave up one run on three hits in seven innings and was in line for the win before the bullpen blew the game in the ninth and 10th.