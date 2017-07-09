SS Johan Camargo, getting a start in place of Dansby Swanson, had three hits Saturday in the No. 8 hole. He now has a .307 average.

LHP A.J. Minter continues to make progress as one of the top prospects in the Atlanta system. He pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday and has 1.64 ERA in 11 appearances in the minor leagues this year at various levels. "He is coming along good. His velocity is good. He has continued to get better," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. Minter was the 75th overall pick in 2015 by the Braves.

RHP Julio Teheran, who had not lost on the road this year, went seven innings and did not allow a run Saturday against the Washington Nationals. He gave up four hits and is now 6-0 on the road this year. He also had two hits and drove in three runs against Washington.

LF Micah Johnson was sent to Class A Rome on a rehab assignment. Johnson, who is on the 60-day disabled list, fractured his left wrist while making a diving catch during spring training and underwent surgery in March.

INF/OF Jace Peterson joined the Braves on Friday from Triple-A Gwinnett. He pinch-hit on Saturday against Washington and was retired on a grounder in the eighth inning.

LHP Sean Newcomb will start the series finale Sunday at Washington. He is 1-3 with a 3.58 ERA this year for the Braves. He has never faced the Nationals.

RF Nick Markakis had three hits, drove in two and scored four times Saturday in a 13-0 win at Washington. "He's a pro. He's a pro's pro," manager Brian Snitker said of Markakis, who also made a diving catch in right field. "He does everything the right way, regardless of the situation. That was a really good at-bat" in the ninth inning when he singled. Markakis now a .287 average as the Braves beat All-Star pitcher Stephen Strasburg, who lasted just three innings. "We know what type of pitcher and know what he has," Markakis said of Strasburg. "It is a battle up there every time. We have to play well together as a team to beat a team like that. We did today; probably the best defense we have played all year."

C Kurt Suzuki had an RBI single in the second inning on Saturday against Washington's Stephen Strasburg, his former batterymate. The catcher had another RBI later in the game against Strasburg and ended the day 2-for-5.