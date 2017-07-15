1B/3B Freddie Freeman homered for the third time in his seven games since returning from the disabled list and had the decisive hit in the eighth inning as the Braves beat Arizona 4-3 on Friday night. He is hitting .400 (12-for-30) with six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs while getting at least one hit in each of the games. Freeman is at .352 with 17 homers and 35 RBIs in 44 games overall.

RHP Jason Hursh was recalled Friday from Triple-A Gwinnett, marking his fourth time with the Braves this season. The 2013 first-round draft choice pitched in six games earlier this season, going 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA. Hursh, 25, was 2-2 with a 4.30 ERA in 13 games for Triple-A Gwinnett and 0-0 with a 1.23 ERA and five saves for Double-A Mississippi.

OF/INF Micah Johnson, who suffered a broken wrist during spring training, was activated from the 60-day disabled list after a minor league rehab stint and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett during the All-Star break. Johnson was acquired by the Braves in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winter.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 3.77 ERA) tries for a fifth straight victory as he faces Arizona on Saturday. He took a no-hitter into the ninth inning at Oakland on June 30 before allowing a home run and followed that outing with a strong start in a victory at Washington before the All-Star break. Foltynewicz has given up two earned runs or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts. He has 25 strikeouts to three walks in 23 1/3 innings in four career starts against Arizona but is 0-1 with a 6.17 ERA.

INF/OF Danny Santana (bacterial infection in leg) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday and is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list Monday. Acquired from Minnesota early in the season, the switch-hitter is batting .230 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 42 games.

RHP Chaz Roe, who had been on the 60-day disabled list with a side strain, was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett during the All-Star break after clearing waivers. The reliever was designated for assignment by the Braves after struggling in his last rehab outing.

RHP Jason Motte (strained back) was placed on the 10-day disabled Friday retroactive to July 6. The veteran reliever felt throwing a warmup pitching in the bullpen Sunday at Washington. Motte, who began the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, has made 31 relief appearances for the Braves, going 1-0 with a 3.76 ERA and finishing six games.