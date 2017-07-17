FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 4:29 AM / in 3 months

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Julio Teheran (7-6, 4.79 ERA) tries to continue his success against the Cubs and reverse his results at SunTrust Park on Monday in the opener of a three-game series. He is 2-0 with a 3.11 ERA in six career outings against Chicago, but is 1-6 with a 7.58 ERA in nine home starts this season. Teheran went into the break with two solid outings on the road, allowing seven hits and two runs in 13 1/3 innings, as he improved to 6-0 with a 2.53 ERA away from Atlanta.

2B Brandon Phillips, who came into Saturday with in an 8-for-53 slump, had his second straight three-hit game Sunday. He had three doubles this time after getting a single, a double and homer the previous night. Phillips leads the team with 24 doubles and is batting .291 with eight homers and 34 RBIs in 83 games.

LF Matt Kemp’s three-run homer in the third inning Sunday was the first time he had gone deep since June 21 and only his fourth extra-base hit over a span of 78 at-bats. Kemp is batting .294 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 77 games. “He can carry a team when he gets hot,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

LHP Jaime Garcia broke his four-game losing streak and won for the first time at SunTrust Park, limiting Arizona to four hits and a run over seven innings Sunday. He struck out seven and walked three. Garcia (3-7) lost his first five decisions in Atlanta and was 0-4 with a 6.87 ERA overall since the beginning of June.

