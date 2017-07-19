RHP Arodys Vizcaino will be activated on Wednesday. The set-up man has been on the disabled list since July 5 with a right index finger strain. Vizcaino (3-2, 2.38) made his last appearance on July 2 at Oakland and pitched one scoreless inning before being sidelined. He pitched one rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett, throwing one scoreless inning.

CF Ender Inciarte was hitless for the second straight game against the Cubs. That's happened only two previous times this season and not since April 22-23 against Philadelphia. He currently ranks third in the major leagues with 119 base hits.

LHP Sean Newcomb lost his third consecutive start on Tuesday. He pitched 5 1/3 inning and allowed five runs on eight hits, three walks and five strikeouts. Newcomb allowed two homers in the same inning. It was the first time in 77 career starts, minor and majors, that he has allowed multiple home runs in a game.

2B Brandon Phillips was 1-for-4, picking up a hit in his final at-bat. Since the All-Star Game, Phillips is batting .500 (10-for-20).

RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 19th start of the season. He has had a frustrating month, compiling a 1.42 in three starts, but failing to earn a decision. In eight starts since June 1, Dickey is 3-1 with a 3.04 ERA. Dickey has made only two previous starts against Chicago, going 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA.

RF Nick Markakis was named winner of the Braves' 2017 Heart and Hustle Award that honors active players who demonstrate a passion for the game and best embody the values, spirit and traditions of the game. Markakis celebrated by hitting his fifth home run and first since July 8 against Washington's Tanner Roark. He is 14 hits shy of reaching the 2,000 mark.