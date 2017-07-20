OF Lane Adams was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday. He was 6-for-25 as a pinch hitter with a home run and six RBIs, three coming on a bases-clearing double Saturday against Arizona. Adams had been up with Atlanta since June 7 in his second stint this season with the team.

1B Freddie Freeman left Wednesday's game against the Cubs after four innings because of illness. "He had a little viral-type thing. He's OK now," Braves manager Brian Snitker said afterward. "He thought he could get through it, but couldn't." Freeman was 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

RHP Arodys Vizcaino allowed three hits and a run while getting two outs in the ninth inning Wednesday against the Cubs after being activated by the Braves from the 10-day disabled list. He had been sidelined since July 5 because of a strained right index finger. Vizcaino made one rehab appearance, pitching a scoreless inning Monday for Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 3.84 ERA) starts in California for the first time Thursday since taking a no-hitter to the ninth inning June 30, but he'll be facing the red-hot Dodgers rather than the rebuilding A's this time. He has won his last four decisions and allowed more than three runs only once in eight starts since May. Foltynewicz has never faced the Dodgers.

RHP R.A. Dickey became the 14th active pitcher to reach 2,000 innings Wednesday against the Cubs, but allowed four runs to lose in Atlanta for the first time since April 20. He had been unbeaten in eight consecutive home starts with the Braves going 7-1, and was 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA in four home starts since the start of June. Dickey worked seven innings against the Cubs and was done in by two homers.