INF Johan Camargo could be in store for some additional playing time at second base with Brandon Phillips going down with a strained right hamstring on Thursday. With Phillips out, Camargo could see more action at second, with Dansby Swanson playing more at shortstop. Camargo is hitting .317 with 14 RBIs in 123 at-bats.

INF Freddie Freeman was in the starting lineup, although a final decision didn't come until after batting practice. Freeman, who had two hits and two RBIs, has been battling a virus.

1B Matt Adams was in the starting lineup on Thursday, likely the lone time that will be the case in this four-game series. With the Dodgers sending out three straight southpaws, starting on Friday with Alex Wood, the left-handed-hitting Adams will be on the bench, with Freddie Freeman taking over at first.

2B Brandon Phillips continues to swing a hot bat since the All-Star break, but he was forced to leave in the sixth inning with a strained right hamstring. Phillips, who is day-to-day, had a triple. He is hitting 11-for-23 since the All-Star break.