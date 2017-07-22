FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 22, 2017 / 5:47 PM / 24 days ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

INF Johan Camargo was in the starting lineup with Brandon Phillips (hamstring) down. Camargo has opened some eyes with his play and versatility. "I love to see our young guys do well,'' manager Brian Snitker said. "He can play defense at three different positions. And you can just see the young kid growing up. He's got an opportunity and he's done a good job with it."

C Anthony Recker was called up from Triple-A for the weekend. He's replacing Kurt Suzuki, who's expected back from Monday after being placed on the bereavement list.

2B Brandon Phillips (hamstring) wasn't in the startling lineup after exiting Thursday's game early. Manager Brian Snitkit didn't think it was a long-term injury and said he thought Phillips was "sore" but he would be available as a pinch-hitter.

C Kurt Suzuki was placed on the bereavement list and wasn't with the club. Suzuki, who homered in the series-opener, is expected back for Monday's game at Arizona.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty was released. He had pitched to a 7.85 ERA in 22 games, failing to earn a decision.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.