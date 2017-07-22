INF Johan Camargo was in the starting lineup with Brandon Phillips (hamstring) down. Camargo has opened some eyes with his play and versatility. "I love to see our young guys do well,'' manager Brian Snitker said. "He can play defense at three different positions. And you can just see the young kid growing up. He's got an opportunity and he's done a good job with it."

C Anthony Recker was called up from Triple-A for the weekend. He's replacing Kurt Suzuki, who's expected back from Monday after being placed on the bereavement list.

2B Brandon Phillips (hamstring) wasn't in the startling lineup after exiting Thursday's game early. Manager Brian Snitkit didn't think it was a long-term injury and said he thought Phillips was "sore" but he would be available as a pinch-hitter.

C Kurt Suzuki was placed on the bereavement list and wasn't with the club. Suzuki, who homered in the series-opener, is expected back for Monday's game at Arizona.

LHP Eric O'Flaherty was released. He had pitched to a 7.85 ERA in 22 games, failing to earn a decision.