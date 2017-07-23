FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 12:00 AM / 23 days ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

SS Miguel Rojas Jr. stayed busy during his rehab assignment, allowing him to be ready to effectively step in when Riddle was injured. Rojas had a hit in each of his first two starts. "He was able to get a lot of at-bats," manager Don Mattingly said. "He was down there seven days and he batted every day."

INF Johan Camargo continues to play well in July. He was 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored Saturday. In 17 games in July, he is batting .362 with nine runs, nine doubles, one home run and three RBIs

RHP Julio Teheran pitched well Saturday aside from the three solo home runs. He hasn't had success at Dodger Stadium, going 0-6 in seven career starts here. He's 5.52 in seven starts at Dodger Stadium.

2B Brandon Phillips (hamstring soreness) was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. He was available to pinch hit. "It's one of those things you don't want to push," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "One of those things you'd rather be safe than sorry."

OF Matt Kemp has hit safely in eight of his last nine games. Since the All-Star break, he's batting .314 with five runs, one home run and six RBIs

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

