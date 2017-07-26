INF Freddie Freeman no doubt has missed homers because he didn't hit the ball quite far enough. This team, he lost one because he hit it too hard. Freeman settled for a double on a 425-foot drive that struck just to the left of the yellow home run line in Chase Field's quirky center field on Monday night. If the ball had been hit slightly less hard, it likely would have missed an overhang and settled into the seats. "I said (on the bench), if he hadn't hit it so hard, it probably would have been a homer," manager Brian Snitker said.

RHP Aaron Blair received a $1.435 million signing bonus from the Diamondbacks after being the No. 36 overall pick in the 2013 draft. But he never got to pitch a game in Chase Field after being dealt to Atlanta in late 2015, along with OF Ender Inciarte and SS Dansby Swanson in the deal, for RHP Shelby Miller. On Wednesday, he'll finally get the chance to start in the Diamondbacks' home ballpark as he makes his first start of the season for Atlanta. He was 2-7 with a 7.59 ERA last season. Blair joined the Braves in Los Angeles last weekend in case LHP Jaime Garcia was traded to Minnesota, but the deal didn't go through until Monday. Blair is 6-5 with a 4.86 ERA this season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz's pitch count was already well past 100 with a run in and a runner on base and none out during the sixth inning Tuesday night in Arizona. Manager Brian Snitker thought about taking him out, but chose to leave him in. Foltynewicz had enough left to strike out the side -- finishing with nine strikeouts and 119 pitches thrown. Foltynewicz (9-5) won his sixth in a row and is unbeaten in his last 10 starts. "It was a long and stressful inning, and I'm glad we got out of there with just one run," said Foltynewicz, who was relieved when he realized Snitker was giving him a chance to work out of the jam. "It gives me all the confidence in the world to bear down and get this guy out."

2B Brandon Phillips almost made one of the majors' top defensive plays all season Tuesday night at Arizona. With a runner on first in the second inning, Phillips ranged far to his right to flag down Arizona pitcher Taijuan Walker's hard-hit grounder. Then, with no other option available to get the ball to shortstop Johan Camargo, Phillips made a behind-the-back pass that Camargo caught in stride while crossing the bag -- but not in time to get the force out. Phillips is a four-time Gold Glove winner.

OF Nick Markakis went 0-for-4 on Tuesday and is still 10 hits shy of becoming the 10th active player with at least 2,000 hits in his career. Only 278 players before him have reached the 2,000-hit club. Markakis, who is 33, is nearing 2,000 despite never having a 200-hit season since breaking into the majors with the Baltimore Orioles in 2006. But he's had at least 161 hits in every full season he's played -- he missed 58 games in 2012 -- and at least 180 hits six times. This season, he's hitting .272 with 101 hits in 99 games. He's hitting .299, 55-for-184, in 51 road games.

C Kurt Suzuki homered in his final two-bats at Arizona on Tuesday night, in his first start since Thursday at Los Angeles -- a night he also homered. He then missed the final three games of the Dodgers series to attend a funeral in Hawaii. He was back with the team Monday at Arizona and went hitless in one at-bat. He's had at least one hit in each of his last seven starts dating to June 29. No wonder manager Brian Snitker gave him a hug after the game. "It was good to have him back," Snitker said. "He's a great teammate, a great person. Just glad to have him back."