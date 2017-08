RHP Jason Hursh was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Hursh, 25, went 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in six appearances for the Braves earlier this season. He was 2-3 with a 4.73 ERA in 16 relief outings for Gwinnett.

RHP Aaron Blair's first major league stint of the season lasted one day, as he was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He took the loss in a start at Arizona on Wednesday, when he gave up five runs on five hits and five walks in three innings.