RHP Jason Hursh was called up by the Braves on Thursday. It's the fifth stint in the majors for Hursh, who gave up two runs and four hits in two innings on Friday.

INF/OF Micah Johnson was recalled by Atlanta from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. Johnson missed the first three months of the season with a fractured left wrist. He hit .378 with an 1.020 OPS at Triple-A before the promotion.

OF Matt Kemp was pulled from Friday's game with a strained right hamstring. The team announced he is "day to day." Kemp injured the leg while running the bases in the fourth inning. He was thrown out at second base after hitting a single off the left field wall. Kemp, 32, has appeared in 88 of the Braves' 101 games this season and is hitting .290.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez hit a pinch-homer on Friday night, his second in seven at-bats. Rodriguez, who made his 2017 debut on July 17, took Phillies reliever Hoby Milner deep in the seventh inning. It was his fourth career pinch-hit home run.