RHP Akeel Morris was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday after eight relief appearances for the Braves in which he allowed six hits and a run over 7 1/3 innings. Morris struck out nine and walked four.

2B Ozzie Albies made his major league debut Tuesday against the Dodgers, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Albies and RHP Lucas Sims were the first Braves to make their debuts in the same lineup since RHP Al Santorini and C Walt Hriniak on Sept. 10, 1968 against the Giants. The 20-year-old Albies, the youngest player in the majors, was hitting .285 with 21 doubles, eight triples, nine homers and 21 stolen bases in 97 games for Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Pedro Beato was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a hamstring strain. He pitched in one game since being recalled from Lehigh Valley.

RHP Julio Teheran (7-9, 5.09 ERA) faces Los Angeles on Wednesday in Atlanta looking for his first victory after six career losses to the Dodgers. He has a 5.32 ERA in seven starts, including a loss in Los Angeles on July 22 in which he gave up three homers. Teheran has given up 26 homers this season and is 1-7 with a 7.05 ERA at SunTrust Park.

1B/OF Matt Adams got his first Braves start in left field Tuesday against the Dodgers, but left after five innings because of dizziness. With Matt Kemp on the disabled list, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Adams would see duty in the outfield and that Freddie Freeman would return to first base fulltime after filling in at third.

RHP Lucas Sims, the Braves' first-round pick in the 2012 draft, allowed six hits and three runs over six innings Tuesday in a loss to the Dodgers in his major league debut. The 23-year-old struck out six, walked none and hit a batter. He also had a pickoff. Sims was 7-4 with a 3.75 ERA in 20 games with Triple-A Gwinnet, leading the International League with 132 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings.

OF/INF Micah Johnson was optioned back to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday when 2B Ozzie Albies was promoted from Gwinnett. Johnson, who began the season on the 60-day disabled list because of a broken wrist suffered in spring training, was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts as a pinch hitter for the Braves.