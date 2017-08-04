2B Ozzie Albies' first major league hit was a three-run homer in the ninth inning Thursday off Tony Cingrani of the Dodgers. He had been 0-for-7 with three walks since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. Albies is the first Braves player to homer for his first hit since Evan Gattis in 2013.

RHP Julio Teheran, who left Wednesday's start against the Dodgers after five innings with calf cramping, had no lingering issues Thursday and will make his next start. "He's fine," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "I took him out more as a precaution. I didn't know why (the cramping) was happening. It wasn't that hot, so it wasn't like he was dehydrated or anything. I just didn't want to take a chance."

RHP Matt Wisler, who made 45 starts for the Braves the past two seasons, has moved to the bullpen full time with Triple-A Gwinnett. He pitched just 19 innings for the Braves this season, posting an 8.53 ERA. Wisler was 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA in his past five starts with Gwinnett, but was no longer in the Braves' plans as a starter.

LHP Sean Newcomb (1-6, 4.61 ERA) walked seven and struck out seven, throwing 110 pitches over 4 2/3 innings Thursday against the Dodgers. He allowed four hits, including a homer, and three runs. Newcomb, who made two wild pitches, threw 48 balls to 62 strikes.

RHP R.A. Dickey (6-7, 4.01 ERA) will try to improve on his 10-3 record and 2.94 ERA against Miami as he faces the Marlins in Atlanta on Friday. He lost his only start this season, giving up five hits and three runs over seven innings. Dickey posted a 2.70 ERA in July and, among pitchers with 45 innings, has given up a National League-best two homers since June 19.

RF Nick Markakis got his 2,000th career hit in the fourth inning Thursday against the Dodgers, poking an opposite field single to left off lefty Alex Wood. Markakis, who also had a double in the sixth, is the 10th active player and fourth outfielder to reach the milestone. He is batting .478 (11-for-23) with eight walks since July 26.