RHP Lucas Sims will make his second career start Sunday. Sims, who was Atlanta's first-round draft choice in 2012, was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett last week and made his major league debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sims (0-1, 4.50 ERA) gave up three runs on six hits and struck out three in six solid innings

LHP Max Fried was recalled from Doulble-A Mississippi. A starting pitcher in the minors, Fried will be in the Atlanta bullpen. Ranked as the club's No. 10 prospect, Fried did not allow an earned run in his final three appearances with Mississippi. Fried gives the Braves another left-hander in the bullpen now that Ian Krol is on the disabled list. Fried was 2-11 with a 5.92 ERA in 19 starts for Mississippi.

CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 11, matching his season-best, with a single in the sixth. He is only hitting .260 during the streak, which began July 25. He has two double-digit hitting streaks this season.

RHP Jason Hursh was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Hursh made nine relief appearances for Atlanta and went 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA. He struck out seven and walked four in 10 1/3 innings with the Braves, who continue to search for answers to their bullpen issues.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz won his career-best 10th game Saturday. Foltynewicz (10-6) pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits. He has won eight of his last nine decisions and has not lost a start at home since May 5. Foltynewicz is 5-2 with a 3.46 ERA in nine starts at SunTrust Park. The Braves have won his last seven starts at home and he is 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA during that stretch.

INF/OF Jace Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. This will be his third stint with Atlanta this season. In 49 games with Atlanta, Peterson is hitting .187 with 10 RBIs. In addition to his versatility in the field (he can play all infield positions, center field and left field), Peterson is a dependable pinch-hitter (3-for-10, home run).

INF Connor Joe was acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade for Sean Rodriguez. Joe, 24, spent this season with Double-A Altoona, where he hit .240 with 11 doubles, four triples and five home runs in 74 games. He also appeared in three games with Class A West Virginia as part of a rehabilitation assignment after suffering a left middle finger dislocation.