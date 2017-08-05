LHP Ian Krol (strained left oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday the day after he pitched two innings against the Dodgers, allowing a run while giving up two hits, walking two and striking out two. Krol has made 44 relief appearances, posting a 2-2 record and 5.75 ERA. He has 37 strikeouts and 19 walks in 40 2/3 innings.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (9-6, 4.08 ERA) faces the Marlins on Saturday in Miami after having his six-game winning streak come to an end last Monday at Philadelphia, when he need 100 pitches to make it through four innings. He had a 2.95 ERA in his previous seven starts before giving up five runs to the Phillies. Foltynewicz is 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA against Miami this season and 2-0 with a 4.78 ERA against the Marlins in his career.

RHP R.A. Dickey (7-7, 4.03 ERA) snapped a six-start winless streak, surviving two long homers by Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton for a 5-3 victory on Friday. He worked six innings and allowed just a single and a walk other than the homers. Dickey had been 0-2 despite a 2.45 ERA during the winless stretch. The victory improved his career record against the Marlins to 11-3.

RHP Jason Motte (back strain) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Friday after making his third minor league rehab appearance Tuesday. He pitched a hitless inning for Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out one. Motte was 1-0 with a 3.76 ERA for the Braves in 31 relief appearances before going on the DL on July 14.

C Tyler Flowers was hit by a pitch for the 15th time this season on Friday against the Marlins, tying him for sixth place on the franchise list. Andres Galarraga has the Braves record, being hit 26 times in 1998. Flowers, who has a .393 on-base percentage, is batting .303 with nine homers and 37 RBIs in 75 games.