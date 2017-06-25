Preview: Brewers at Braves

(Updated: ADDS day in second sentence)

The National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers are one of three NL teams outside the West with a winning record, but the Atlanta Braves are making a bid to join that crowd. The Braves will try to pull within one game of .500 and polish off a series sweep Sunday when they host the Brewers in the 10th and final contest of their homestand.

Atlanta (36-38) was supposed to be in the midst of its rebuilding cycle this season but is looking like veteran contenders of late with wins in seven of the last eight contests, including a 3-1 triumph on Saturday in the second game of the series behind 42-year-old R.A. Dickey and 35-year-old Brandon Phillips. "It's been a good homestand and we played good baseball all up and down the lineup," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters. "The bullpen, the starting pitching, and guys are just playing the game and expecting to win right now." The Brewers (40-37) are going through a bit of a funk offensively and did not score more than four runs in any of their last seven games. Milwaukee's bats will try to provide more support on Sunday for right-hander Zach Davies, who goes up against Atlanta's Julio Teheran.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (7-4, 5.40 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (6-5, 4.76)

Davies is trying to bounce back from a rough effort on Tuesday in which he allowed seven runs on 10 hits and a walk in five innings to suffer a loss against Pittsburgh. The 24-year-old enjoyed a stretch of five straight starts bridging May and June when he allowed three or fewer earned runs in each but struggled in his last two turns. Davies allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings in his lone previous start against Atlanta - a no decision on Aug. 8, 2016.

Teheran allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his last three outings but suffered a loss against San Francisco on Tuesday, when he was reached for four runs - three earned - and six hits over 7 1/3 innings. The Colombia native runs into trouble with the home run ball and surrendered a total of 12 in his last seven turns. Teheran is 2-2 with a 1.91 ERA in six career starts against Milwaukee.

Walk-Offs

1. Braves OF Matt Kemp (hamstring) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

2. Brewers rookie OF Lewis Brinson is 3-for-30 with 13 strikeouts.

3. Phillips homered in each of the last three games and scored six runs in that span.

PREDICTION: Brewers 5, Braves 3