Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

Keon Broxton is showing signs of breaking out of an extended slump for the Milwaukee Brewers, who continue their four-game series against the host St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Broxton was mired in an 0-for-20 funk before homering in the ninth inning at Arizona on Sunday and went 3-for-4 with a blast and three RBIs in Tuesday’s doubleheader split against the Cardinals.

"Since Sunday, his at-bats have been significantly better,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell told reporters. “That’s Keon. When he gets going, he can do a lot of damage.” The Brewers could use a resurgent Broxton at the top of the lineup to help alleviate the pressure on Eric Thames, who has 16 homers and 30 RBIs but is 1-for-15 over the last five games. St. Louis has won four of five following a seven-game losing streak, with leadoff hitter Matt Carpenter leading the way. The first baseman was 4-for-8 with a home run and three RBIs in Tuesday’s doubleheader and is 11-for-28 with two homers during his five-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Matt Garza (2-2, 3.83 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Mike Leake (5-5, 2.70)

Garza missed his last start due to a chest contusion and is seeking his first victory since May 12, when he tossed six solid innings against the New York Mets. The former Fresno State star last started on June 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers and settled for a no-decision after allowing two runs - one earned - over four frames. Garza is 5-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 14 career starts against St. Louis, including a 1-1 mark and 3.55 ERA in two turns last season.

Leake is looking to snap a three-game losing streak after allowing three runs - two earned - and a season-high 10 hits over five innings Thursday against Cincinnati. The 29-year-old has given up 12 runs and 22 hits over 18 2/3 frames in his last three outings. Leake is 5-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 14 career starts against the Brewers, including six strong innings in a 6-4 victory at Milwaukee on April 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis C Yadier Molina (back) returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Thursday and went 1-for-4 in the first game of the doubleheader.

2. The Brewers activated 3B Travis Shaw from the family medical emergency list and optioned OF Brett Phillips to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

3. The Cardinals released INF Jhonny Peralta, recalled RHP Sam Tuivailala from Triple-A Memphis and optioned INF Paul DeJong and LHP Marco Gonzales, who was brought up to start the nightcap of Tuesday's twinbill.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Brewers 4