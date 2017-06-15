Preview: Brewers at Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers take aim at winning the series when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday for the finale of their four-game set. Milwaukee scored 15 runs in winning the last two contests after being blanked in the opener.

The Brewers are 18-13 on the road after surviving two rain delays during Wednesday's 7-6 victory. Eric Thames went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs - an encouraging sign after he began the month in a 4-for-37 funk. St. Louis won four consecutive games prior to the back-to-back defeats that knocked it 3 1/2 games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central. Matt Carpenter has gone 5-for-8 over his last two games and is a scorching 13-for-31 with three homers and five doubles during his eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (7-3, 4.74 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (3-3, 4.50)

Davies has won two straight starts and seven of his last eight decisions after losing his first two outings of the season. The 24-year-old defeated Arizona in his last turn as he gave up four runs - three earned - and four hits in five innings. Davies is 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in five career starts against the Cardinals - including 1-0 with a 5.23 ERA in two outings this year - but has been pounded by Jedd Gyorko (9-for-13, one homer) and the red-hot Carpenter (6-for-15, two homers).

Wacha gave up two runs and five hits in six innings while defeating Philadelphia in his last turn for his first victory since April 19. The 25-year-old has pitched well at home, going 3-1 with a 2.95 ERA in seven starts. Wacha is 4-0 with a 4.38 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) against Milwaukee after giving up four runs over six frames in a no-decision on May 1.

WALK-OFFS

1. Brewers INF Eric Sogard is 4-for-7 in the series and has recorded six multi-hit performances this month.

2. St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong (forearm) departed Wednesday's game and his availability for the finale is uncertain.

3. Milwaukee activated RHP Matt Garza (chest) from the disabled list - he gave up four runs in five innings on Wednesday - and designated struggling RHP Neftali Feliz (6.00 ERA) for assignment.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Brewers 2