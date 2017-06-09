Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the majors' biggest surprises this season due in large part to their franchise-best start at home. The Diamondbacks vie for their fourth straight victory overall and 10th consecutive at Chase Field on Friday when they open a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Arizona improved to 24-8 at home after outscoring San Diego by a 32-9 margin en route to a three-game sweep, with Chris Iannetta belting a two-run homer to highlight his career-high seven-RBI performance in Thursday's 15-3 rout. "These are the days you play baseball for. The chance to contribute, and then you have fun while doing it and you feel like a kid again," the 34-year-old Iannetta said. Milwaukee's feel-good story has taken a hit with losses in 11 of its last 18 games, with Thursday afternoon's late two-run rally going for naught in a 9-5 setback to San Francisco in 10 innings. Eric Sogard homered among his three-hit performance on Thursday and is 8-for-17 with four RBIs and as many runs scored in his last four games.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Zach Davies (6-3, 4.69 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Randall Delgado (1-1, 3.24)

Davies improved to 6-2 with a 3.09 ERA in his last eight starts after scattering three hits over six innings in a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old Arizona native struck out six in that contest, matching the sum total of his three previous outings. Davies recorded a quality start against the Diamondbacks on May 25, but he permitted two homers and three runs total in six innings and received zilch in terms of run support in a 4-0 setback.

Delgado sustained a hard-luck loss in his last outing on Saturday, as he allowed just one run on six hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 3-0 setback at Miami. While the result was not desired, the 27-year-old has posted a 1.80 ERA and struck out 15 batters in as many innings (three starts) since joining the rotation in place of fellow right-hander Taijuan Walker (blister). "We're going to allow Randall to continue getting the ball every fifth day," manager Torey Lovullo told the Arizona Republic. "He's been throwing the ball extremely well. Things I'm talking about: Repeating his delivery, a three-pitch mix, big outs, big moments, not getting glassy-eyed and on the attack."

WALK-OFFS

1. Milwaukee RF Domingo Santana is 12-for-33 with three homers, five RBIs and eight runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 5-for-11 with three RBIs and six runs scored in his last four contests.

3. Brewers 1B Eric Thames, who homered for the second time in four games on Thursday, went 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in three games versus the Diamondbacks from May 25-27.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 3