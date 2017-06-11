FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks
U.S.
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Breakingviews
June 11, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 2 months ago

Preview: Brewers at Diamondbacks

3 Min Read

The Arizona Diamondbacks rebounded from a rare home loss and look to earn another series win when they host the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday for the rubber match of their three-game set. Arizona dropped the opener to end its nine-game winning streak in the desert but bounced back with a 3-2 triumph on Saturday.

Brandon Drury belted a two-run homer in the sixth inning to complete the Diamondbacks' comeback from a 2-0 deficit while Jake Lamb has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 home contests after going 1-for-4. Milwaukee had been enjoying some success on the road, winning its previous three and building a lead on Saturday on Hernan Perez's two-run blast in the fourth inning. The homer was one of only two hits by the team in the setback, with Orlando Arcia recording the other - a single in the third frame. Arcia is riding a five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in seven of his last eight contests.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Chase Anderson (5-1, 2.94 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (6-3, 2.85)

Anderson has been brilliant over his last three starts, bouncing back from his first loss of the season to scatter 10 hits over 21 2/3 scoreless innings en route to a trio of victories. The 29-year-old Texan has registered 22 strikeouts during the streak while issuing only five walks. Anderson's stretch began with a triumph over Arizona on May 27 in which he allowed one hit and three walks with 11 strikeouts over seven frames to improve to 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three career turns versus the Diamondbacks.

Ray is riding an impressive streak of his own, as he has given up a total of one run over 30 1/3 innings in winning four consecutive starts. The 25-year-old native of Tennessee has given up 11 hits during the stretch, which includes his first career complete game - and shutout (May 30 at Pittsburgh), while recording 36 strikeouts and only five walks. Ray evened his record at 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA in two career outings against the Brewers with a win at Milwaukee on May 25 in which he allowed two hits and struck out nine over seven scoreless frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Perez, who has gone deep in back-to-back games, is four away from matching his career-best home run total of 13, which he set last season.

2. Arizona SS Chris Owings failed to drive in a run on Saturday, ending a five-game streak during which he registered eight RBIs.

3. Milwaukee placed 2B Jonathan Villar on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain he suffered while making a diving catch on Friday and recalled its top prospect, OF Lewis Brinson, from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Brewers 2

