Brewers win slugfest against Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Jonathan Villar saved the game with a huge defensive play in the eighth inning, but was understandably nowhere to be found in the Milwaukee Brewers' clubhouse at Chase Field after Friday night's 8-6 win over the host Arizona Diamondbacks.

Villar had already left, injured on the play and suffering from back spasms that required X-rays. Despite the injury, which appeared serious as Villar had to be helped onto a cart and taken off the field, the Brewers got an uplifting win over a hot team.

Jesus Aguilar and Nick Franklin delivered run-scoring pinch hits for Milwaukee. The hits, part of an offense that produced 14 total on the night, gave the National League Central Division-leading Brewers their third win in four games and third straight over the Diamondbacks, who had won nine straight at home and were a major league-best 24-8 at Chase Field this season.

Villar had two hits and an RBI before leaving the game. With Milwaukee up 8-6 in the eighth, he laid out in the hole at second base to snare a hard bouncer from Chris Herrmann, got to his feet and somehow threw out Herrmann at first base for the first out of the inning.

Brandon Drury, who led off the inning with a double, had to be held at third base, and the Diamondbacks never scored in the inning.

Villar stayed on the ground for some time while being checked by trainers, and had trouble standing, walking to and sitting on the cart.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell reported the back spasms. Then he talked about the importance of the play.

"It was outstanding. Hopefully it's just kind of one of those things that once it loosens up it gets pretty good," Counsell said.

Orlando Arcia went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Manny Pina had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice and Hernan Perez hit a solo home run for Milwaukee (33-29). Starter Zach Davies (7-3) earned the win by lasting five innings and allowing three earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

"I was proud of myself after that first inning for being able to go after guys and being able to get ahead a little," Davies said. "Some pitches started working for me there."

Diamondbacks reliever T.J. McFarland (3-1) gave up Aguilar's double in the sixth -- Brett Phillips scored and Arcia came home on an outfield fielding error -- and took the loss. He worked 1 1/3 innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits.

Aguilar said he was looking for a high pitch with the infield in. He yanked his big hit into an open area along the left field line.

"Unfortunately we couldn't close the gap offensively. They jumped out to that 8-4 lead and I think we ran out of gas," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "They did a good job offensively. They kept pressuring us, we made some mistakes defensively. ... The Brewers came out and hit the ball well. Unfortunately we couldn't keep pace."

Arcia's sacrifice fly and Franklin's two-out single off reliever Tom Wilhelmsen gave the Brewers an 8-4 lead in the seventh. Those runs were charged to McFarland.

The Diamondbacks (37-26) came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning and threatened for more. Gregor Blanco tripled and scored on David Peralta's single, and Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes walked two to load the bases around Chris Owings' sacrifice fly.

But Barnes escaped further damage by inducing a weak grounder back to the mound from Nick Ahmed.

Jared Hughes, Carlos Torres and Corey Knebel also pitched scoreless relief for the Brewers. Knebel earned a four-out save, his eighth save of the season.

"He's putting together quite a remarkable season," Counsell said of Knebel. "He had to go through the middle of their lineup, too."

Milwaukee scored three runs in the first inning off Arizona starter Randall Delgado, all on a pair of two-out hits. Pina doubled down the left-field line to drive in Domingo Santana and Perez, and Villar blooped a double near the same spot to score Pina.

The Diamondbacks got right back into the game with one mighty swing in the bottom of the first. Jake Lamb's home run landed in the patio area that juts out over right-center field, 413 feet from home plate.

Lamb has 16 home runs and raised his major league-leading RBI total to 56.

Perez put the Brewers in front again 4-3 with his eighth home run, a solo shot with two outs in the top of the fifth.

"Everybody's doing a great job right now and that's why we're winning games," Perez said. "In my mind I was just hoping nothing really bad happened to him (Villar)."

Delgado made it through five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks. The Diamondbacks took him off the hook for a loss in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a two-out run-scoring single from Paul Goldschmidt, who drove in Peralta after he doubled off Davies.

Goldschmidt, who entered the game a .391 career hitter against Milwaukee, has reached base safely in 36 straight home games, one shy of tying Stephen Drew's club record.

NOTES: The Brewers played without 3B Travis Shaw, who was placed on the family medical emergency list and is away from the team. Shaw's wife gave birth to the couple's daughter earlier in the week. ... Milwaukee called up OF Brett Phillips from Triple-A Colorado Springs in time for Friday's game, and Phillips started in center field. ... LHP Josh Hader was also brought up from Colorado Springs when the Brewers optioned RHP Paolo Espino back to Triple-A. ... Diamondbacks C-OF Chris Herrmann was able off the bench but not in the lineup for a third straight game because of bruised right hand. ... RHP Zack Greinke remains away from the club on paternity leave. He is expected to make his next start, scheduled for next Tuesday at Detroit. ... RHP Taijuan Walker threw a bullpen session Friday wearing tape over the blister on his right hand. He is on the 10-day disabled list.