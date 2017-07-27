Preview: Brewers at Nationals

The Washington Nationals' offense was slow to wake up against the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, but the bats finally came alive and they have a chance at a series win in the rubber match of a three-game series Thursday. The Nationals were shut out for the first 15 innings of the set before a Daniel Murphy homer in the seventh inning and seven more runs in the eighth propelled the National League East leaders to an 8-5 triumph Wednesday.

Moments after Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Zimmerman delivered a tiebreaking two-run double to highlight the big rally as Washington improved to 8-3 since the All-Star break. It wasn't all good news from Nationals Park, however, as Washington is placing star right-hander Stephen Strasburg (nerve impingement) on the 10-day disabled list - giving top pitching prospect Erick Fedde a spot start this weekend. Milwaukee prospect Lewis Brinson slugged his first career homer in Wednesday's loss as the Brewers fell one-half game behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Milwaukee was scheduled to start Matt Garza in the series finale but placed him on the DL with a leg strain, opening up an opportunity for Michael Blazek to make his first career start opposite ace Max Scherzer.

TV: 12:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Michael Blazek (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.26)

Blazek has made 108 appearances in his career out of the bullpen and has not allowed an earned run through 6 1/3 innings so far in 2017. He appeared in 20 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs this year - going 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA in 10 starts - before being recalled earlier this month. The 28-year-old has allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings of relief in his career against Washington.

With Los Angeles' Clayton Kershaw out with a back injury, the door is open for Scherzer to claim his second straight Cy Young Award and the third of his career with a strong finish. He enters second in the NL to Kershaw in ERA, first in strikeouts (192) and first in WHIP (0.84) despite giving up a season high-tying five runs in five innings at Arizona on Friday. The 32-year-old has a 2.65 ERA in six career games (five starts) against Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harper had one single in four at-bats prior to his ejection and has hit safely in a career-high 18 straight games.

2. Brewers RF Domingo Santana homered Wednesday and boasts four multi-hit efforts in his last seven games.

3. Murphy has four extra-base hits and four runs scored during a five-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Nationals 8, Brewers 3