Preview: Brewers at Phillies

The Milwaukee Brewers look to maintain their precarious lead in the National League Central on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series against the host Philadelphia Phillies. Domingo Santana delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth on Saturday as the Brewers snapped a season-high six-game losing streak with a 9-8 victory over the last-place Phillies.

After being held out of the starting lineup for the previous three games due to a wrist injury, left fielder Ryan Braun provided a much-needed spark Saturday by going 3-for-3 with four RBIs as the Brewers erupted for 13 hits after scoring a total of 12 runs during their losing skid. Third baseman Travis Shaw added his 22nd homer to help the Brewers maintain their one-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the division. Philadelphia saw its modest three-game winning streak come to an end despite another strong performance from center fielder Odubel Herrera, who had four hits and is batting .331 since June 1. Outfielder Howie Kendrick, one of several Phillies who could be moved before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, went 1-for-5 in his first start since landing on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain on June 28.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Brewers RH Junior Guerra (1-3, 4.77 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Jerad Eickhoff (1-7, 4.83)

Guerra is still seeking his second win after receiving a no-decision last Tuesday, when he came off the disabled list and allowed three runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings against Pittsburgh. “It’s the best we’ve seen him this year,” manager Craig Counsell told reporters. "It's really something positive to build on.” The 32-year-old allowed three runs over six frames and received a no-decision in his only career start against Philadelphia on June 4, 2016.

Eickhoff entered the All-Star break with five scoreless innings against San Diego but took a step back last Monday by allowing five runs over six innings against Miami. The 27-year-old has walked a total of 16 batters over his last six starts covering 30 2/3 innings. Eickhoff faced the Brewers twice last season, going 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA over 12 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Milwaukee activated INF Eric Sogard (ankle) from the disabled list prior to Saturday’s game and optioned OF Keon Broxton to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

2. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said OF Aaron Altherr, who was originally expected to miss another 2-3 weeks with a strained right hamstring, could be activated as soon as Tuesday.

3. Braun is batting .379 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs in 62 career games against the Phillies.

PREDICTION: Brewers 7, Phillies 5