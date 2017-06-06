3B Travis Shaw was placed on the paternity list Monday. By MLB rules, players on the paternity list must miss at least one game but no more than three, meaning Shaw would be back no later than Thursday when Milwaukee concludes a four-game set with the Giants. Acquired during the winter from Boston, Shaw is batting .292 this season and has hit 10 home runs with a team-leading 40 RBIs.

OF Brett Phillips joined the Brewers Monday when his contract was selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was batting .297 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs this season. Phillips didn't have to wait long for his major league debut; he was in the starting lineup against San Francisco and recorded his first big league hit with a single off Jeff Samardzija in the eighth. Phillips' stay isn't expected to be long; he is likely headed back to the minors when Travis Shaw returns from the paternity list.

INF Yeison Coca was acquired by the Brewers Monday, completing a deal that sent RHP Tyler Thornburg to Boston in exchange for Travis Shaw along with prospects Mauricio Dubon and Josh Pennington. Coca, 18, hit .307 with a home run and 26 RBIs last season in the Dominican Summer league, his first season as a pro player. He will report to Milwaukee's spring training complex in Phoenix before joining a minor league squad later this season.

RHP Matt Garza is expected to take his next turn in the rotation Thursday, when the Brewers wrap up their four-game series with the Giants at Miller Park. Garza suffered a chest contusion his last time out when he collided with 1B Jesus Aguilar trying to make a play at first.