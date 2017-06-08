3B Travis Shaw was activated from the paternity list on Wednesday and went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run against the Giants. Shaw has reached base in each of his last 11 starts and is batting .349 (15-for-43) during that stretch with four doubles, a home run, seven RBIs and seven walks.

RHP Paolo Espino will start Thursday in place of Matt Garza as the Brewers wrap up a four-game series against the Giants at Miller Park. Espino made his major league debut on May 19 at Wrigley Field, holding the Cubs to three earned in four innings.

RHP Corey Knebel posted his seventh save of the season Wednesday, getting two strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning against the Giants. Knebel has struck out at least one batter in each of his 30 appearances to start this season, the second-longest streak among relievers since 1900.

RHP Matt Garza was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday with what the Brewers called a chest contusion, but Garza described the injury as whiplash-like symptoms that resulted from a collision with Jesus Aguilar while trying to make a play at first base last Sunday. Garza, 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts this season, expects to only miss one start.