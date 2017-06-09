RHP Paolo Espino lasted four innings in his second big league start Thursday and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks, striking out a pair, but he gave up solo home runs to Joe Panik and Austin Slater. He may remain with the Brewers, who will play a doubleheader Tuesday in St. Louis. Espino was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs before the game.

OF Brett Phillips was returned to Triple-A Colorado Springs Thursday, clearing room on the active roster for RHP Paolo Espino. Phillips appeared in two games during his first taste of major league action and went 1-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts.

INF Eric Sogard had three hits Thursday, including his third home run of the season. Sogard, who missed all of last season while rehabbing from knee surgery, has reached base in 14 straight starts and owns a .565 on-base percentage during that span.

1B/LF Eric Thames homered for the second time in four games Thursday and now has 16 on the season. Thames reached base twice Thursday for the 32nd time this season.