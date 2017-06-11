LHP Josh Hader made his major-league debut after being recalled Friday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning, walking two and striking out one. "He had a good inning for sure," manager Craig Counsell said.

2B Eric Sogard will be counted on heavily to replace 2B Jonathan Villar, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a lower back strain. "Eric is doing a great job," manager Craig Counsell said. "The fact he's come in and done such a fabulous job getting on base and being an offensive player takes the sting out of (Villar's injury) a little bit." Sogard went 0-for-4 to lower his average to .353, though he hit two line-drive outs.

2B Jonathan Villar was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after suffering a lower back strain Friday night while making a spectacular defensive play. "He's pretty sore today," manager Craig Counsell said. "We're hoping it goes fast and he's ready to go, but I don't have a time frame. If he shows up Tuesday in St. Louis and is itching to go then it will be at the short end (of the 10-day minimum). "He's young, he's durable. Hopefully, he'll recover quickly." X-rays were negative, Counsell said.

3B Hernan Perez has homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season. Perez has three homers in his last five games.

OF Lewis Brinson, considered the Brewers' No. 1 prospect, was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday to replace injured 2B Jonathan Villar, who placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain." With a crowded upcoming schedule, including a doubleheader Tuesday in St. Louis, "there certainly will be spots for him to play," manager Craig Counsell said. Brinson, 23, was acquired from Texas on Aug. 1 in the trade that sent C Jonathan Lucroy to the Rangers. Playing for the Sky Sox, Brinson was batting .312 with six home runs and 25 RBIs and a .397 on-base percentage.