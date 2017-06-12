OF Lewis Brinson, considered Milwaukee's top position player prospect, made his major league debut by leading off and starting in left field Sunday at Arizona. Brinson became the third Brewers prospect to debut in a week's time, joining OF Brett Phillips (Monday) and LHP Josh Hader (Saturday). Coincidentally, the three were sharing a now-empty apartment at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where Brinson was hitting .312. In his debut, Brinson was hitless in two at-bats with two walks, and he was robbed of a base hit by Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed in the first. "He had good at-bats," manager Craig Counsell said. "He was facing a good starting pitcher (Arizona's Robbie Ray), but he had good at-bats."

RHP Chase Anderson pitched against his former team, as he allowed the Diamondbacks one run over six innings -- the only run he's surrendered in his last 27 innings. "I tried to keep the game close ... it was a pitchers' duel (against Robbie Ray), and it's always fun to pitch against your former team," Anderson said. "That one run (in the first inning) was the difference there and they just opened it up in the (five-run) seventh, which was unfortunate." Manager Craig Counsell called it "another great start for Chase. ... As advertised, (it was) two guys who've been throwing the ball really well. Chase was really good, but they had a couple of good at-bats in the first."

RHP Jimmy Nelson (4-3, 3.45 ERA) will start the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday in St. Louis, but manager Craig Counsell still isn't certain of the day's other starter. RHP Matt Garza (2-2, 3,83 ERA) is currently on the disabled list with a right groin injury and isn't eligible to come off the DL until Wednesday. No doubt the Brewers are hoping Nelson will have more success against St. Louis than he has in the past -- he's 0-8 with a 7.09 ERA in 10 career games against the Cardinals, including nine starts, while allowing 60 hits and 37 earned runs in 47 innings.

OF Ryan Braun, on the disabled list since May 26 with a lot calf injury, is "making progress," according to manager Craig Counsell but "isn't there yet." The Brewers are using a mix of players to replace Braun in LF, including Hernan Perez, Brett Phillips, Nick Franklin and Eric Thames. On Sunday, top prospect Lewis Brandon made his first major league debut by starting in left.