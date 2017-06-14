3B Travis Shaw was reinstated from the family medical emergency list and started both games Tuesday, going 0-for-3 with a walk in the opener and 2-for-5 with two RBIs in Game 2. Shaw revealed that his daughter underwent open heart surgery. He has had his way with the Cardinals in 2017, batting .333 with three homers and 12 RBIs in nine games.

LHP Brent Suter made an emergency start in place of Brandon Woodruff on Tuesday and did just fine for four innings, but couldn't make it out of the fifth and absorbed the loss in his first major league start. Suter lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs with a walk and two strikeouts. All the runs occurred in the fifth as Suter allowed -- in order -- a homer, triple, double and single. He had been recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

RHP Paolo Espino was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs when RHP Brandon Woodruff (hamstring) was scratched from his MLB debut in Game 1 of the doubleheader Tuesday. He had been sent down to Colorado Springs on June 9, one day after being recalled to make his second big league start Thursday. He lasted four innings and allowed three runs on five hits and two walks

OF Brett Phillips was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday to make room for 3B Travis Shaw on the 25-man roster. Phillips made his major league debut last week, playing in five games and going 2-for-10 with a run. He fanned seven times, which should give him something on which to work as he returns to the minors. Phillips should be back with the club at some point in 2017, even if it's not until September.

RHP Brandon Woodruff was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major league debut in Game 1 of the doubleheader Tuesday but was scratched and placed on the 10-day disabled list with right hamstring tightness.

RHP Rob Scahill was designated for assignment. Scahill is 1-2 with a 3.57 ERA in 13 appearances for the Brewers this season.

RHP Jimmy Nelson nearly got off the career schneid against St. Louis Tuesday, but a Matt Carpenter homer in the seventh tied the game and erased his chance for his first win in nine decisions against the Cardinals. Nelson left with a lead after going 5 2/3 innings and allowing four runs off nine hits and two walks with four strikeouts. Three double play grounders helped Nelson minimize damage.

RHP Matt Garza (chest contusion) will be activated off the 10-day DL and start Wednesday night in St. Louis. Garza, who is 2-2 with a 3.83 ERA in eight starts this year, went on the DL Wednesday after sustaining his injury in a collision with 1B Jesus Aguilar June 3. Garza is 5-5 with a 3.99 ERA in 14 career starts against the Cardinals, going 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA in two starts last year.