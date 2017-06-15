RHP Zach Davies gets the call Thursday night when Milwaukee finishes its series and road trip in St. Louis. Davies last pitched Friday night, picking up an 8-6 victory in Arizona after allowing four hits and four runs over five innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Davies has experienced success against the Cardinals, going 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA in five career starts.

LHP Brent Suter was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs. Suter had been recalled Tuesday to make an emergency start in place of Brandon Woodruff. Suter lasted 4 2/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs with a walk and two strikeouts in his first major league start. All the runs occurred in the fifth as Suter allowed -- in order -- a homer, triple, double and single.

RHP Paolo Espino was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday night between games of the doubleheader to replace Woodruff. Espino is with the Brewers for the second time this year, going 0-0 with a 5.63 ERA in two starts less than a month ago. He'll be in the bullpen during this stint with the club. Espino was 4-1 with a 3.26 ERA in nine starts at Colorado Springs.

RHP Brandon Woodruff (right hamstring) went on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday night after injuring himself while stretching before starting warmups for his first major league start Tuesday. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell had to scratch Woodruff about 20 minutes before the opener of the day-night doubleheader. Woodruff was 6-4 with a 4.10 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs before getting called up.

RHP Neftali Feliz was designated for assignment Wednesday by the Brewers. Feliz, signed for $5.25 million in the offseason, was 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA and eight saves over 29 appearances, allowing a whopping eight homers in 27 innings. Feliz lost the closer's job last month to Corey Knebel. The team has 10 days to decide whether to release him, send him to the minors or trade him.

RHP Matt Garza was activated off the DL and made it through five innings Wednesday night to earn his third win of the year. After taking the mound for the second with a 6-0 lead, Garza was ripped for five hits and four runs in a 41-pitch inning. But he was able to throw hitless ball the last three innings and the bullpen made the lead stand up for him. Garza said he couldn't get his legs under him in the second, attributing that to a trip around the bases.