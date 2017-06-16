RHP Junior Guerra takes the ball Friday night when Milwaukee starts a weekend series with San Diego in Miller Park. Guerra is coming off a 3-2 defeat Saturday in Arizona that saw him allow five hits and three runs in six innings, walking four and whiffing three. Guerra pitched twice against the Padres last year, going 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA.

RHP Zach Davies escaped with a no-decision Thursday night despite giving up nine hits and four runs over five innings. He allowed five hits in the first inning, but a baserunning gaffe by St. Louis kept the damage down to two runs. Davies, whose ERA rose to 4.91 after this outing, will have to cut down the traffic on the bases and start hitting spots or he lose find his rotation spot.

RHP Rob Scahill was assigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday. Scahill, who was designated for assignment Tuesday, was 1-2 with a 3.57 ERA in 13 appearances for the Brewers this year. Scahill figures to be back with the team at some point, even if he has to wait until September when roster expand to 40 men, because of their difficulties in the bullpen.

CF Keon Broxton unloaded the longest homer in Busch Stadium III history Thursday night with a 489-foot rocket about 15 rows to the bleachers in deep left-center. Broxton continues to punish Cardinals pitching as he's 13-of-30 in nine games with three homers and seven RBIs. The homer was his ninth of the year, matching his previous career high set last year.

OF Ryan Braun (left calf strain) fielded fly balls during batting practice Thursday, but there remains no timetable for his return from the injury that landed him on the 10-day disabled list May 26. Braun was batting .262 with seven homers and 19 RBI in 30 games when he went on the shelf. With Milwaukee continuing to occupy first place in the NL Central, its fans are understandably eager for Braun to come back.