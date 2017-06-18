FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
June 18, 2017

2 Min Read

1B Eric Thames hit his 20th home run of the season Saturday and has now homered in four consecutive games for the second time this season. He's the second Milwaukee player to accomplish the feat, joining Geoff Jenkins, who did it in 2003. Thames leads the National League with 20 home runs this season.

RHP Chase Anderson struck out five in seven innings Saturday and did not walk a batter for the first time this season while logging his eighth quality start of the season. In his last five outings, Anderson is 3-1 with a 1.04 ERA and has struck out 36 while walking only six.

SS Orlando Arcia on Saturday hit the Brewers' first inside-the-park home run since Norichika Aoki in April 2012, capping off a two-hit day. In his last 12 games, Arcia is batting .310 (13-for-42) with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

RHP Corey Knebel struck out two batters Saturday, giving him at least one in each of his 36 appearances this season. His streak is the second longest, exclusively in relief, by a pitcher since 1900. He's one strikeout from tying the record, held by Aroldis Chapman. Knebel has struck out 63 in 35 2/3 innings this season.

