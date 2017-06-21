2B Jonathan Villar got through two days of on-field workouts and reported no problems with his lower back but weather concerns in Colorado, home of Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate, have temporarily put a minor league rehab assignment on hold.

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen signed a minor league contract with Milwaukee Tuesday, as the organization looks for options to bolster a struggling bullpen. Wilhelmsen The Brewers' seventh-round pick in the 2002 draft, he posted a 2.97 ERA with 67 saves for the Mariners from 2011-2015 but was released by both Seattle and the Diamondbacks over the last six months.

LF Ryan Braun's rehab from a strained left calf has stalled, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday. Braun has been taking part in full pregame workouts for the last several days but still isn't able to run at full strength. He'll need to clear that hurdle before he can begin a minor league rehab assignment, Counsell said.